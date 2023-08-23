US-Japan Alliance Strengthens as China Tensions Rise
The United States, Japan and South Korea agreed to deepen military cooperation and condemned China’s “dangerous and aggressive behavior” in the South China Sea following a trilateral summit last week. China has dramatically increased military activity around Taiwan, which Beijing sees as part of its territory, prompting fears that it could launch an invasion. As Henry Ridgwell reports from Tokyo, Japan and the United States are boosting military coordination and capabilities as tensions rise in the region.