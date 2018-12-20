US Justice Department Announces Law Enforcement Against China Hackers

U.S. prosecutors unsealed charges Thursday accusing two hackers linked to Chinese intelligence of hacking more than 45 tech companies over the course of a decade.

The charges are the latest brought by the Justice Department against Chinese hackers

Zhu Hua and Zhang Shilong are charged with conspiracy to commit computer intrusions, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft.

Deputy Attorney general Rod Rosenstein, FBI Director Christopher Wray and other law enforcement officials announced the charges at a news conference in Washington.

Officials described Zhu and Zhang as members of a hacking hacking group know to cybersecurity experts as the APT10 group.

The charges come after officials last week accused hackers working on behalf of China of carrying out massive data breach involving millions of Marriott customers.