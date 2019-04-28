Accessibility links

US Lawmakers Await Barr Testimony on Mueller Report

  • Michael Bowman
After releasing a redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller's report on the Russia investigation, U.S. Attorney General William Barr takes center stage once again this week with two scheduled appearances before legislative committees on Capitol Hill. VOA's Michael Bowman reports, Democrats are demanding the full, un-redacted Mueller report and are determined to continue investigating President Donald Trump, while Republicans are eager to turn the page and focus on other matters.

