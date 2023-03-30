Accessibility links

US Lawmakers Seek Assurances on Ukraine Aid Use

Since Russia invaded Ukraine more than a year ago, the United States has earmarked about $113 billion in military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine – making it one of the largest ever assistance packages approved by the US government. Investigators assured lawmakers Wednesday the money is being strictly monitored to ensure it is being used as Congress intended. VOA’s congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson spoke with members of Congress about their concerns. Camera: Saqib Ui Islam and Kateryna Lisunova

