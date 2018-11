U.S. lawmakers are criticizing President Donald Trump for saying the United States will stand firmly with Saudi Arabia even though he acknowledged Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman may have known about the brutal killing of Washington Post contributor Jamal Khashoggi. Lawmakers of both political parties say the U.S. should not abandon its core values for economic interests. VOA's diplomatic correspondent Cindy Saine takes a look at human rights and U.S. foreign policy decisions.