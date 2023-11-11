Student Union
US Life Expectancy Gap Widens Among Those Who Do and Don't Have College Degrees
People in the U.S. with college degrees live longer than people without degrees, MSNBC reports.
Princeton University economists found the gap between people with and without college degrees in the U.S. widened since the 1990s, so that by 2021, there was an 8.5-year lifespan difference between the two groups. (October 2023)
Despite Equity Issues, Internships Are Still Worth It
Did you know that undergraduate students who finished a paid internship are more than twice as likely to finish college with a job offer as those without any internship experience?
That’s just one of the points raised by Noah Isenberg in his op-ed. Despite persistent diversity issues with internships, especially the fact that poorer students often cannot afford to work for free, they remain an essential “real-world” experience for students, he claims.
Read the argument from Isenberg, an associate dean at the University of Texas at Austin, in the Chronicle of Higher Education. (October 2023)
To Get a Sports Scholarship in the US, Follow These Tips
Student athletes in the U.S. can have their tuition paid for and even win lucrative sponsorships, but the path there is not easy.
For US News & World Report, Anayat Durrani explains the recruitment process and the differences between the major intercollegiate athletic groups. (October 2023)
How Can Colleges Better Support International Students?
International students are valued by schools in the U.S., both for the global perspectives they provide, and for the tuition dollars they bring in.
Despite this, students often struggle to adjust to the American education system.
For Inside Higher Ed, Ashley Mowreader reports on how colleges can culturally integrate students from other countries. (October 2023)
Even at Princeton, International Students Face Legal Obstacles
The Daily Princetonian, Princeton University’s campus newspaper, spoke with undergraduate students navigating the post-graduation job search.
Despite their prestigious degrees, many report limited job options and say they have to apply to in-demand jobs in tech and consulting to have a shot at an H1-B visa.
Claire Meng, Sandeep Mangat and Michelle Miao report. (October 2023).