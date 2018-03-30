Accessibility links

US Military: 2 Coalition Troops Killed, 5 Wounded in Syria

  • Associated Press
A member of the Kurdish internal security forces patrols a commercial street in Manbij, north Syria, March, 28, 2018. Manbij, a mixed Arab and Kurdish town of nearly 400,000, was liberated from Islamic State militants in 2016 by the YPG fighters with backing from U.S.-led coalition airstrikes.
BEIRUT — 

The U.S. military says two coalition personnel have been killed and five were wounded by an improvised explosive device in Syria.

A U.S. military statement says the incident occurred Thursday night and that the wounded personnel were being evacuated for further medical treatment.

Friday's statement did not say where the explosion occurred or that the casualties are Americans.

A Syrian official had told The Associated Press earlier that a roadside bomb exploded in the mixed Arab-Kurdish town of Manbij. Mohammed Abu Adel, the head of the Manbij Military Council, an Arab-Kurdish U.S.-backed group in the town, says the bomb went off hundreds of meters away from a security headquarters that houses the council just before midnight Thursday.

The coalition statement said details pertaining to the incident are being withheld pending further investigation.

