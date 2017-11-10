US Military Official: Missile Targeting Riyadh Was Iranian-made

The missile fired at an airport in Saudi Arabia last Saturday by Houthi rebels came from Iran and showed “Iranian markings,” according to the top U.S. Air Force commander in the Middle East.

Speaking at a news conference Friday in Dubai, Lt. Gen. Jeffrey L. Harrigian said authorities are currently investigating how the missile was smuggled into Yemen.

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman accused Iran of committing a “direct military aggression” after the rebels launched the missile at the airport in Riyadh. He said the missile launch potentially amounts to an “act of war.”

Iran has denied any involvement in the missile launch and called the allegations by Saudi Arabia contrary to reality and dangerous.

United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley accused Iran of violating two separate U.N. resolutions for allegedly providing missiles to the Houthi rebels and said the United States would not "turn a blind eye to these serious violations of international law."

“Saudi Arabia’s announcement confirms once again the Iranian regime’s complete disregard for its international obligations,” she said in a statement released Tuesday.

In response to the missile attack, Saudi Arabia said Monday it would temporarily shut down Yemeni land and sea facilities, and airports, intensifying its blockade of Yemen.

A coalition statement says "vulnerabilities in the current inspection procedures" allow ballistic missiles and other military equipment to reach the Houthis.

While officials say the closures are temporary, they did not say how long they would last.