Top U.S. and Pentagon officials are considering options for Venezuela after calls for an uprising by opposition leader Juan Guaidó apparently failed. Guaidó, recognized by more than 50 countries as Venezuela's legitimate interim president, called for members of the military to defect and for massive street protests. But Nicolas Maduro continues to cling to power, and some analysts say America's options are narrowing. VOA's Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine has more.