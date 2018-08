The United States has announced new sanctions on Russia in connection with its alleged attempt to poison a former Russian spy and his daughter in Britain. The State Department Wednesday said Russia is being sanctioned because it used a chemical weapon in violation of international law. Former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter were poisoned by Novichok, a military-grade nerve agent, in Britain in March. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports the sanctions are to go in effect in about two weeks.