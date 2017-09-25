US: North Korea Bomb Threat 'Shocking'

If North Korea carried out the threat of a hydrogen bomb test, it would be a "shocking" irresponsibility, U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said Monday.

"This would be a shocking display of irresponsibility toward global health, toward stability, toward non-proliferation," Mattis told reporters ahead of a trip to India and Afghanistan.

On Saturday, North Korea's foreign minister, Ri Yong-ho, said that his country could conduct an atmospheric hydrogen bomb test over the Pacific Ocean.

The comments follow a string of insults and threats between North Korean leaders and U.S. President Donald Trump last week, during and on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

Describing North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as “Rocket Man” on a suicide mission, Trump used his maiden address to the United Nations General Assembly last Tuesday to warn the Pyongyang regime that its current course could lead to "total destruction."

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un responded with a statement calling Trump a "dotard" expressing "mentally deranged behavior.” North Korea's foreign minister also spoke out against Trump in an address to the U.N. General Assembly Friday with a slew of insults, to which Trump responded on Twitter.