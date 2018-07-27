Report: US Plane Leaves North Korea With War Remains

A U.S. military aircraft carrying the remains of service members killed during the Korean War left North Korea, the White House said in a statement Thursday night.

The remains, which Pyongyang agreed to return after Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump’s historic June summit, were being transferred to the United States’s Osan Air Base in South Korea.

“A U.S. Air Force C-17 aircraft containing remains of fallen service members has departed Wonsan, North Korea,” the White House said in a statement.

“Today’s actions represent a significant first step to recommence the repatriation of remains from North Korea and to resume field operations in North Korea to search for the estimated 5,300 Americans who have not yet returned home.”

The U.S. military transport plane took off from the Osan Air Base in South Korea at 5:55 a.m. local time (2055 GMT Thursday), Yonhap said, citing a Seoul government source.

The aircraft’s destination was the Kalma airport in North Korea’s eastern city of Wonsan, the agency added.

“It is believed to have landed there an hour later,” the official was quoted as saying. “It will return [to South Korea] today.” Friday is the 65th anniversary of the signing of the Korean Armistice Agreement.

Repatriations begin

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said last week that the repatriations would begin soon but did not confirm media reports about the first transfer of some 50 sets of remains.

A South Korean official cited by Yonhap, South Korea's news agency, said it was unclear how many sets of remains would be returned.

U.S. defense officials are expected to examine the remains in South Korea before sending them on for forensic identification in Hawaii, the agency added.

About 7,700 Americans MIA

More than 35,000 Americans were killed on the Korean Peninsula during the war, out of which about 7,700 are considered missing, including 5,300 in North Korea, according to the Pentagon.

Between 1990 and 2005, 229 sets of remains from the North were repatriated, but those operations were suspended when ties deteriorated over Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons program.