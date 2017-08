The United States has condemned what it calls a "terror attack" in Barcelona Thursday and is offering assistance to Spain. At least 13 people have died and about 100 others were left injured after a van ploughed into pedestrians in Barcelona's popular Las Ramblas area. Two people have been arrested in the case but the driver has fled. Terrorist group Islamic State has claimed the attack was performed by one of its "soldiers", without offering any proof. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.