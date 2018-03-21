US Prosecutors Urged to Seek Death Penalty in Some Drug-Related Cases

Two days after President Donald Trump unveiled his plan to fight the opioid epidemic, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions issued a memo to the nation’s top prosecutors, urging them to seek the death penalty in certain drug cases.

“To combat this deadly epidemic," Sessions wrote Wednesday, "federal prosecutors must consider every lawful tool at their disposal," including the pursuit of capital punishment in appropriate cases.

Sessions’ memo came after Trump on Monday rolled out a plan to fight the nation's opioid crisis, including a proposal to seek capital punishment in some drug cases.

“If we don't get tough on the drug dealers, we are wasting our time,” Trump, a longtime advocate of capital punishment, said at a rally in New Hampshire, a state hit particularly hard by the opioid crisis. “And that toughness includes the death penalty.”

In his memo, Sessions cited several existing laws that call for the death penalty in certain drug-related cases, including certain racketeering activities, the use of a firearm resulting in death during drug trafficking and dealing in extremely large quantities of drugs.

“I strongly encourage prosecutors to use these statutes, when appropriate, to aid in our continuing fight against drug trafficking and the destruction it causes in our nation,” Sessions said.

Staggering numbers

The opioid epidemic has grown increasingly deadly. In 2016, there were nearly 64,000 drug overdoses in the United States, more than 42,000 caused by opioids, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

While some Trump supporters have welcomed the president's call for the death penalty, opponents of capital punishment say it's an ineffective way of dealing with a problem that they say calls for a multi-pronged solution.

“Major traffickers should face serious consequences for their actions, but the administration’s call for the death penalty is beyond the pale,” Ames Grawert, senior counsel in the Justice Program at the Brennan Center, said in a statement. “Like unnecessarily long prison sentences, there is no evidence that the death penalty actually prevents crime. It’s an ineffective way to address this problem.

The administration’s proposal is likely to face a legal challenge, he said, noting the Supreme Court has “consistently refused to sanction the use of the death penalty in crimes other than homicide."

He added that there has never been execution under the laws that calls for capital punishment in certain drug-related cases.