US, Papua New Guinea Sign Security Agreement

The United States and Papua New Guinea signed a security agreement that includes giving U.S. forces access to the Pacific nation’s waters and ports.

The agreement comes amid a U.S. focus on the region and concern about China’s influence.

The U.S. State Department said the pact would boost Papua New Guinea’s defense forces, enhance security cooperation and increase regional stability.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken signed the agreement during a ceremony in Port Moseby.

“Our two countries are promoting peace, security, and prosperity in the Pacific region,” Blinken tweeted after meeting with PNG Prime Minister James Marape.

Blinken visited Papua New Guinea in place of U.S. President Joe Biden, who canceled what would have been the first visit by a sitting U.S. leader to a Pacific Island country because of ongoing negotiations to avert a debt crisis at home.

Some information for this story came from The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters.