Biden Cancellation of Papua New Guinea Visit Unfortunate, Analysts Say

U.S. President Joe Biden has canceled a historic visit to Papua New Guinea, where he was to meet with Pacific Island leaders, choosing instead to focus on crucial debt-ceiling negotiations in Washington. Biden's meeting with the leaders of India, Australia and Japan in Sydney has also been scrapped. VOA's Jessica Stone looks at what this means for U.S. engagement in the region at a time when China is increasingly exerting its influence.

