US President Biden Urges US House to Vote on Ukraine/Israel/Taiwan Aid Package
President Biden urged the U.S. House to vote on a Senate approved $95 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan. Estonia says Russia is preparing for a military confrontation with the West. And, it’s been 200 years since the first dinosaur was discovered. What have we learned so far?
Episodes
-
-
-
February 08, 2024
US Supreme Court Weighs Trump’s Bid to Stay on Colorado Ballot
-
February 07, 2024
US Airstrike in Baghdad Kills Militia Leader Behind Attacks On US Forces
-
February 06, 2024
Trump Not Immune From Prosecution in Election Interference Case
-
February 05, 2024
Floods from ‘Pineapple Express’ Ravage Southern California