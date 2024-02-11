US President Biden Warned Israel to Protect Citizens In Rafah Before Attacking
U.S. President Joe Biden told Israel to have a plan in place to protect civilians before attacking Hamas in Rafah. Former President Donald Trump said he encourages Russia to do whatever they want to NATO members who aren’t spending two percent on defense. And, putting Nigeria’s history online.
