US Ramps Up Relief Response for Turkey, Syria

The United States has pledged more than $85 million dollars in humanitarian assistance to Turkey and Syria after an earthquake killed more than 20,000 people in the region. As VOA's Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports, funding through the U.S. Agency for International Development will go toward shelter, food, water, cold-weather supplies, and health care. VOA footage by VOA Kurdish Service and VOA Turkish Service. Arif Aslan, Orhan Erkilic, and Umut Colak contributed.

