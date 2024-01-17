US Re-Designates Yemen's Houthis as a Major Terror Group

The United States is cracking down on Yemen’s Houthi rebels, redesignating them as a specially designated global terrorist group following weeks of missile and drone attacks on international shipping in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

The move follows repeated demands from the U.S. and other countries for the Houthis to stop firing on commercial shipping.

But the demands have been ignored, and attacks have continued despite a series of airstrikes by the U.S. and Britain, aimed at taking out radar systems and launch sites used in the attacks.

“We cannot sit idly by and watch what the Houthis are doing in the Red Sea and not recognize their actions for what they are,” a senior U.S. administration official told reporters, briefing the condition of anonymity ahead of the official announcement.

“These attacks fit the textbook definition of terrorism,” a second official said, likewise speaking on the condition of anonymity. “They have endangered U.S. personnel, civilian mariners and our partners, jeopardized global trade and threatened freedom of navigation.”

U.S. officials point to about 30 attacks from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen since mid-November, impacting citizens, cargo and vessels from more than 50 countries.

Officials have also said that since the attacks started, some 2,000 ships have been diverted thousands of miles to avoid the Red Sea. Additionally, Houthi militants have threatened or taken hostage mariners from more than 20 countries.

On Tuesday, the U.S. for the first time carried out a series of preemptive strikes, destroying four Houthi anti-ship ballistic missiles before they could be launched.

“The ultimate goal of sanctions is to convince businesses to de-escalate and bring about a positive change in behavior,” the second senior administration official told reporters. “If the Houthis cease their attacks, we can consider delisting designation.”

But the official added the U.S. is taking steps to ensure that the designation does not harm efforts to help Yemen’s civilian population, where the United Nations estimates 24 million people are at risk of starvation.

The re-designation of the Houthis as a specially designated global terrorist group will not go into effect for 30 days, “to allow us to ensure robust humanitarian carveouts are in place,” the official said.

The official also said commercial shipments to Yemen of for food, medicine and fuel will not be affected by the sanctions.

The designation, however, will block the ability of the Houthis to access the U.S. financial system and paves the way for other sanctions and law enforcement actions against the group.

Questions remain about how the new designation will impact countries, like Iran, which have been supplying the Houthis.

“They [Houthis] currently use IRGC funding, training and weapons to destabilize Yemen and engage in terrorist activities or terrorism that affects the region,” said a third senior administration official in response to a question from VOA.

“So, we will continue to also counter Iranian malign influence wherever we can,” the official said. “Of course, the choice to move away from Iran is now in the hands of the Houthis."

The U.S. first designated the Houthis, also known as Ansarallah, during the last days of President Donald Trump’s administration in January 2021.

According to a statement by then Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the move was intended “to hold Ansarallah accountable for its terrorist acts, including cross-border attacks threatening civilian populations, infrastructure, and commercial shipping.”

But the designated was revoked about a month later under current U.S. President Joe Biden, with officials citing the need to get humanitarian aid into Yemen to prevent a possible famine.

“This decision is a recognition of the dire humanitarian situation in Yemen,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said at the time. “By focusing on alleviating the humanitarian situation in Yemen, we hope the Yemeni parties can also focus on engaging in dialogue.”

Information for the Associated Press was used in this report.