US Redesignates Houthi Rebels as Terrorist Group

The U.S. military carried out another attack against missile launch sites inside Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen after a Houthi attack late Wednesday that damaged a U.S.-owned commercial ship sailing in the Gulf of Aden. The attacks came as the United States redesignated Yemen’s Iranian-backed Houthi rebels as a global terrorist organization following weeks of missile and drone attacks on international shipping in the Red Sea and the Gulf. But as VOA Pentagon correspondent Carla Babb reports, critics remain concerned about Iran’s increasing aggression in the region.