U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Geneva amid high tensions over Russian troops and equipment massed along Ukraine's borders. Blinken told reporters the diplomatic process would continue while warning of a “swift and united” response if Moscow invaded Ukraine. VOA's Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.