US Sanctions Iran’s Missile Developers

The United States Wednesday announced sanctions on one Iranian citizen and several Iranian entities it says are involved in the country’s ballistic missile program.

The sanctions specifically target the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Research and Self Sufficiency Jihad Organization (IRGC RSSJO), which is responsible for the research and development of ballistic missiles, the Treasury Department says.

Also targeted is Iran’s Parchin Chemical Industries.

“Today’s action follows Iran’s missile attack on Erbil, Iraq on March 13 and the Iranian enabled Houthi missile attack against a Saudi Aramco facility on March 25 as well as other missile attacks by Iranian proxies against Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates and are a reminder that Iran’s development and proliferation of ballistic missiles continues to pose a serious threat to international security,” reads a Treasury Department press release.

Brian Nelson, undersecretary of the Treasury for terrorism and financial intelligence, said the move was to prevent Iran from developing advanced missiles.

“While the United States continues to seek Iran’s return to full compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (which restricted Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief), we will not hesitate to target those who support Iran’s ballistic missile program. We will also work with other partners in the region to hold Iran accountable for its actions, including gross violations of the sovereignty of its neighbors,” he said in a statement.

