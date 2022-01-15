US Says Russia Preparing ‘False Flag’ Operation to Justify Invading Ukraine
A flurry of security talks in Europe this week aimed at defusing the crisis over Russian troops massed at the border with Ukraine have ended with no breakthrough. White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan says Washington and its allies are now "ready for any contingency" to deal with Moscow's actions, as Ukraine suffered a massive cyberattack on government websites overnight. VOA's Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.