US Senators Hoping to Meet with China’s Xi

A bipartisan group of U.S. Senators visiting China next week hope to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Republican Senator Mike Crapo are among those set to make the trip.

Schumer’s office said last month the trip would also include stops in Japan and South Korea.

The tour comes at a time when U.S. officials have boosted engagement with Chinese officials, including visits to China by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.

In addition to expressing the need to have open lines of communication, U.S. officials have also highlighted a need to address issues such as trade, and challenges that U.S. businesses face operating in China.

Some information for this report came from Reuters