Former US Senators Warn of 'Dangerous Period' Ahead

A group of former U.S. Senate members from both the Democratic and Republican parties is urging current members to be "guardians of our democracy" and not let party affiliation get in the way of the interests of the country as it faces a "critical juncture."

The 44 former lawmakers wrote in an op-ed published Monday by the Washington Post that the United States is "entering a dangerous period" and they felt they needed to "speak up about serious challenges to the rule of law, the Constitution, our governing institutions and our national security."

They cited the eventual conclusion of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible collusion with President Donald Trump's campaign, as well as the planned investigations of the Trump administration by the Democrat-led House of Representatives that will be in place next month as challenges that are coming amid regional and global conflicts.

"We are at an inflection point in which the foundational principles of our democracy and our national security interests are at stake, and the rule of law and the ability of our institutions to function freely and independently must be upheld," they wrote.

The group includes Democrats John Kerry, Tom Daschle and Chris Dodd, as well as Republicans John Warner, Richard Lugar and Chuck Hagel.