US Service Member Killed in Afghanistan

The U.S. military says one of its service members was killed and another injured during a combat mission in eastern Afghanistan.

In a statement, officials said several Afghan security forces were also killed and wounded during the same operation Monday. They did not elaborate further on the circumstances surrounding the casualties.

The military said the wounded U.S. service member was taken to Bagram Airfield's hospital for treatment and was in stable condition.

U.S. Forces-Afghanistan commander Gen. John Nicholson said the U.S. service members’ “valiancy in battle, and that of the brave Afghan partners they fought alongside, will endure in our hearts and history.”

The casualties in Afghanistan’s east came on the same day that a twin suicide bombing in the capital, Kabul, killed at least 26 people, including nine journalists. Islamic State claimed responsibility for that attack.

The United States and NATO officially concluded their combat mission in Afghanistan in 2014, shifting to a support role. Afghan forces have struggled to fight militants from the Taliban and Islamic State.