U.S. President Donald Trump awarded the military's highest award for valor, the Medal of Honor, to U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Travis W. Atkins, who died in Iraq in 2007 while shielding his fellow soldiers from a suicide attack. Trump presented the medal to Atkins' son Trevor Oliver at the White House Wednesday. VOA Pentagon correspondent Carla Babb has more on the life and sacrifice of one American service member.