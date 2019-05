U.S. President Donald Trump held a closed meeting Thursday with Swiss President Ueli Maurer at the White House. The White House said Trump expressed his "gratitude for Switzerland's role in facilitating international mediation and diplomatic relations on behalf of the United States." Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif visited Japan, where he accused the U.S. of "escalations." VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports U.S. lawmakers voiced their concerns about the standoff with Tehran.