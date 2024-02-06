US Strikes on Iraq and Syria Reveal Pros, Cons of Strategy Against Iran

VOA Pentagon correspondent Carla Babb on why the U.S. has not released details of casualties from its Feb. 2 strikes on Iranian and Iranian proxy targets in Iraq and Syria four days later. Brookings Institution foreign policy research director Michael O’Hanlon on the effectiveness of the latest U.S. strikes in Iraq, Syria and Yemen. United for Iran managing director Kevin Schumacher on the controversial visit of U.N. Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights Nada Al-Nashif to Iran last weekend. International Women’s Media Foundation executive director Elisa Lees Muñoz on lingering concerns about the fate of Iranian journalists Niloofar Hamedi and Elahe Mohammadi after their Jan. 14 release from prison on bail.