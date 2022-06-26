Accessibility links

Login / Register
Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
USA

US Supreme Court Eliminates Constitutional Right to Abortion

US Supreme Court Eliminates Constitutional Right to Abortion
Embed
US Supreme Court Eliminates Constitutional Right to Abortion

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:04 0:00
Direct link

A conservative supermajority in the U.S. Supreme Court struck down on Friday the constitutional right to an abortion by overturning Roe vs. Wade, the 1973 decision that legalized the procedure in the United States. The 6-3 court decision follows a move by the high court to loosen restriction on guns in America despite modest gun control measures passed by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi has more on the rulings.

See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG