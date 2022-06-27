US Supreme Court Overturns 100-Year-Old Decision on New York City Gun Law

The Supreme Court recently struck down a 100-year-old law that restricted the carrying of concealed weapons in New York City. The decision eliminates the previous requirement that the gun owner must prove the need for having a concealed weapon in public for self-defense. Aron Ranen asked ordinary New Yorkers and law enforcement professionals what they think of the recent changes in the law and how will they affect public safety in America. Produced by: Aron Ranen