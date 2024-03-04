US Supreme Court Rules States Can’t Keep Trump off Ballot
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled the state of Colorado can’t use a provision in the constitution to keep Donald Trump off the state’s presidential primary ballot. The UN says it believes sexual violence was used by Hamas in October 7th attacks. And, France puts the right to abortion in the constitution.
Episodes
-
March 03, 2024
US Vice President Harris Calls for Cease-Fire in Gaza
-
February 29, 2024
Israeli Troops Open Fire on Palestinians Crowded Around Aid Convoy
-
February 28, 2024
Mitch McConnell Will Step Down as Senate Republican Leader
-
February 27, 2024
The New NATO – Transforming Europe
-
February 26, 2024
Sweden to Become 32nd Nation to Join NATO
-
February 25, 2024
Zelenskyy Says 31,000 Ukrainian Soldiers Killed Since Start of War