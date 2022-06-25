Accessibility links

USA

US Supreme Court Ruling Could Trigger Anti-Abortion Laws in at Least 13 States

Protesters gather in the street outside of the Jackson Federal Building in Seattle, June 24, 2022, after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which has guaranteed a woman’s constitutional right to an abortion for almost 50 years, is set to activate anti-abortion laws in at least 13 states.

While some of the so-called “trigger laws” have been in place for years, others have been enacted more recently. Some states could activate their anti-abortion laws immediately, with others following shortly thereafter.

The 13 states that have laws that would ban or halt abortions with the Supreme Court’s overturn Friday of Roe are Arkansas, Idaho, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Wyoming.

