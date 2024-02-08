US Supreme Court Weighs Trump’s Bid to Stay on Colorado Ballot
The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments about Colorado’s decision to remove Donald Trump from its presidential ballot. Brazilian police confiscated former President Jair Bolsonaro's passport over an alleged coup attempt. And, bad weather preventing people from getting home for Chinese New Year.
