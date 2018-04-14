Trump: US, Allies Launch Strike Against Syria's Chemical Weapons

President Trump said the U.S., France and Great Britain have launched "a combined operation" against the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

The president said the strikes are aimed at ending the Syrian government's use of chemical weapons.

Last week at least 40 people were killed and hundreds were sickened in the Syrian city of Douma, in what the U.S. and other nations say was a chemical weapons attack carried out by the Syrian government.

Trump singled out Syria's biggest international supporters, Russia and Iran, for failing to stop the Syrian regime's use of banned chemical weapons.

"Assad's recent attack and today's response is a direct result of Russia's failure to respond," Trump said.