Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Middle East

US Targets Houthi Revenue With New Sanctions

FILE - Houthi supporters hold their wehiapons during a demonstration outside the U.S. Embassy against the United States over its decision to designate the Houthis a foreign terrorist organization, in Sana'a, Yemen, Jan. 18, 2021.
FILE - Houthi supporters hold their wehiapons during a demonstration outside the U.S. Embassy against the United States over its decision to designate the Houthis a foreign terrorist organization, in Sana'a, Yemen, Jan. 18, 2021.
WASHINGTON — 

The United States on Wednesday issued sanctions targeting two companies and two vessels that the Treasury Department said had facilitated commodities shipments on behalf of a network of an Iranian-backed Houthi financial facilitator.

The action targets two Hong Kong- and Marshall Islands-based ship owners and two vessels for their role in shipping commodities on behalf of Sa'id al-Jamal, the Treasury Department said in a statement.

The revenue from the commodity sales supports the Houthis and their attacks against international shipping in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, the department said.

Wednesday's action represented the latest bid by the U.S. to pressure the Iran-backed Houthi militant group over attacks in shipping. Last month, Washington imposed sanctions on oil tankers as well as two companies it accused of working with al-Jamal.

  • 16x9 Image

    Reuters

    Reuters is a news agency founded in 1851 and owned by the Thomson Reuters Corporation based in Toronto, Canada. One of the world's largest wire services, it provides financial news as well as international coverage in over 16 languages to more than 1000 newspapers and 750 broadcasters around the globe.

Related

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG