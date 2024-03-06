Why is China Not Protecting Red Sea Shipping?

Another commercial ship was hit by a Houthi missile in the Gulf of Aden on Monday, causing damage. As Iranian-backed Houthi militants in Yemen continue attacks on international shipping lanes in the Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea, a coalition of about two dozen countries, including the United States and United Kingdom, has been working to secure the waters. But noticeably absent from the coalition is China, even though about 40% of trade between Europe and Asia goes through the area. VOA’s Carla Babb has more from the Pentagon.