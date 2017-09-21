US to Increase Aid to 3 African Countries, Yemen

The United States is increasing aid to Yemen, South Sudan, Nigeria, and Somalia to help millions affected by food insecurity and violence.

An additional $575 million in humanitarian assistance will be provided to the four countries, U.S. Agency for International Development Administrator Mark Green announced at the U.N. General Assembly.

“With this new funding, the United States is providing emergency food and nutrition assistance, life-saving medical care, improved sanitation, emergency shelter, and protection for vulnerable groups who have been affected by conflict,” the agency said in a statement.

“The United States is also providing safe drinking water and supporting health and hygiene programs to treat and prevent disease outbreaks, including cholera, which has taken hold in all four countries,” it added.

Tens of millions of people are in need of assistance in these four countries as a result of “man-made crises,” according to the agency. The latest funding will bring the total of U.S. humanitarian assistance for these four crises to nearly $2.5 billion since the beginning of fiscal year 2017.