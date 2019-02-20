Accessibility links

US Trade Representative to Testify on China Next Week

FILE - Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, right, talks with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, while they line up for a group photo in Beijing, Feb. 15, 2019..

WASHINGTON — 

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer will testify next week at a U.S. House of Representatives hearing on U.S.-China trade issues, a spokesman for the House Ways and Means Committee said on Wednesday.

Lighthizer has been the lead negotiator in ongoing trade negotiations with Beijing as the world's two largest economies seek to find agreement amid a bitter dispute that has seen both sides impose tariffs on imports.

In a statement, the committee said the hearing was scheduled for Feb. 27, just days ahead of President Donald Trump's March 1 deadline that the Republican U.S. leader has said could slide.

China and the United States began their latest round of talks this week.

