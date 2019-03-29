US Trade Talks with China to Continue Next Week

The White House says Chinese and American trade negotiators made progress Friday during "candid and constructive discussions" in Beijing.

The two sides are working to strike a deal to lift eight-month-old tariffs affecting $250 billion of Chinese imports to the U.S., and about $110 billion of American exports to China.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who is in Beijing, posted on Twitter that the talks will continue next week.

The United States is demanding deep changes to Chinese industrial policy, including an end to large-scale state intervention in markets, subsidies for various industries, and policies that force foreign companies to transfer American technology to their Chinese partners.

U.S. President Donald Trump said last week he was confident the United States could strike a deal with China, but added, "If this isn't a great deal, I won't make a deal."

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow says the talks are not time-dependent and could last weeks or months.