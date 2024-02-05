Accessibility links

US Trying to Contain Conflict in Middle East While Carrying Out Retaliatory Airstrikes
The US is carrying out airstrikes while sending Secretary of State Antony Blinken to the Middle East to try to deescalate the conflict. A Senate bill includes funding for Ukraine along with immigration reform, can it pass? Plus the President of Namibia has died, we’ll take a look at what’s next.

