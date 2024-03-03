Accessibility links

US Vice President Harris Calls for Cease-Fire in Gaza

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris called for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza. Germany confirms leaks, saying it has battle plans for Ukraine. And, Israel has agreed to revise the lyrics of its potential submission to the Eurovision Song Contest because of lyrics about the October 7th Hamas attack.

