US Vice President Harris Calls for Cease-Fire in Gaza
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris called for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza. Germany confirms leaks, saying it has battle plans for Ukraine. And, Israel has agreed to revise the lyrics of its potential submission to the Eurovision Song Contest because of lyrics about the October 7th Hamas attack.
Episodes
February 29, 2024
Israeli Troops Open Fire on Palestinians Crowded Around Aid Convoy
February 28, 2024
Mitch McConnell Will Step Down as Senate Republican Leader
February 27, 2024
The New NATO – Transforming Europe
February 26, 2024
Sweden to Become 32nd Nation to Join NATO
February 25, 2024
Zelenskyy Says 31,000 Ukrainian Soldiers Killed Since Start of War
February 22, 2024
Saturday Is Second Anniversary of Russia's War in Ukraine