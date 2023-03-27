US Vice President Meets with Ghanian President  

In Ghana Monday, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris meets with Ghanian President Nana Akufo-Addo. The two leaders are expected to discuss a wide range of topics, including economic and regional stability, and speak with reporters afterwards.

The vice president is also scheduled Monday to visit Vibrate Space, a community recording studio for young artists in Accra. Actors Idris Elba and Sheryl Lee Ralph will join Harris on her tour of the facility where they will meet with the musicians and artists. Vibrate is located at Freedom Skatepark, Ghana's first fully functioning skateboard park.

Later Monday, President Akufo-Addo and first lady Rebecca Akufo Addo will host a state banquet for Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff. There will be approximately 300 guests, including members of the African Diaspora in the United States.

Tuesday Vice President Harris speaks at Cape Coast Castle, a place where enslaved Africans boarded ships headed to the Americas, an unsavory time in both countries’ histories.

The vice president will meet with businesswomen Wednesday, while her husband visits a chocolate factory started by two sisters.

Later Wednesday, the vice president heads to Tanzania.

Some information in this story came from the Associated Press.