Student Union
US Visa Costs Are Going Up; How Will That Affect Students?
The cost of U.S. tourist and student visas, among other kinds, is increasing on May 30.
See the full breakdown in this news release from the U.S. State Department. (March 2023)
Academic Coaches Help Students Finish Community College
Two-year community colleges, which serve many of the students who need the most support, have the lowest completion rates of any kind of university or college, The Associated Press reported.
The availability of advisers, students say, is often a deciding factor in who succeeds, the AP says in its story. (April 2023)
Colleges' Actions on Sustainability are a Draw for Students
Younger Americans – millennials and adults in Generation Z – are more engaged in addressing climate change on- and offline, according to a 2021 Pew Research poll. Compared with older adults, Gen Zers and millennials are talking more about the need for action on climate change, including discussing and sharing information on social media platforms and by volunteering and attending rallies and protests on climate change, Pew found.
Colleges and universities in the U.S. are taking note of students' increased interest and are finding ways to become more environmentally sustainable, The Washington Post reported.
Read the story from Amudalat Ajasa in the Post. (April 2023)
What Are the Demographics of International Applicants to US Universities?
Every year, the Common Application, used by thousands of U.S. colleges and universities, releases data on applicants. The field is changing fast: applicants are now more likely to be women, and less likely to submit standardized test scores. Read the story from Scott Jaschik of Inside Higher Ed. (April 2023)
Is Gun Violence a Concern at US Universities?
While colleges work hard to keep students safe, gun violence can happen anywhere in the U.S. International students discuss the issue, and how it has changed their perceptions of their host country, in this story from Dan Friedell of VOA Learning English. (April 2023)