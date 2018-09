The White House has warned Syrian President Bashar al-Assad against using chemical weapons in an upcoming offensive against the last rebel-held enclave in Syria. The Assad government and its allies are expected to launch a massive bombardment of the northwestern Idlib province. The United Nations special envoy for Syria is making a last-ditch effort to prevent massive bloodshed and is urging all sides in the Syrian war to find a peaceful solution. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.