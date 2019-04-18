US Will Support Transition in Sudan Led by Civilians

The United States supports a democratic and peaceful transition in Sudan led by civilians who represent all Sudanese, the State Department said on Thursday, as protesters in Khartoum kept up demands that the country's military hand over power to civilians.

State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said Sudan remained labeled by the U.S. as a state sponsor of terrorism, and emphasized that Washington's policies toward Sudan would be based on "our assessment of events on the ground and the actions of transitional authorities."

She said the U.S. was "encouraged" by the release of political prisoners and the cancellation by the transitional military council of a curfew.