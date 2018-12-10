Huge Winter Storm Hits US South

Crews in several southern U.S. states are working Monday to clear roads and restore electricity after a strong storm dumped snow, sleet and freezing rain.

Parts of Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, West Virginia and Tennessee received between 30 and 60 centimeters of snow Sunday.

The storm made roads treacherous, leading to numerous accidents and one reported death from a tree that fell on a car in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Charlotte's normally busy airport had more than 1,000 canceled flights Sunday.

​Power companies reported the storm knocked out service to more than 300,000 people, the majority of them in North Carolina.

Big snow storms are much more common in northern U.S. states, which are also better equipped to respond to them.

The governors of both Virginia and North Carolina declared a state of emergency before the storm hit in order to help mobilize resources from the state governments to help with recovery efforts.