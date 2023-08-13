Uyghur News Recap: Aug. 4 – 11, 2023

MIT Receives Funding from SenseTime Amid Uyghur Genocide Sanctions

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology received funding from China's SenseTime for facial recognition technology, despite sanctions on the Chinese AI company related to alleged Uyghur genocide. SenseTime’s technology has allegedly been used to track Uyghurs in China. MIT sustained its collaboration with the company, leading to the publication of 20 related tech papers, despite the U.S. sanctions, according to a review by The Washington Free Beacon. SenseTime utilized MIT's research for patent filings. MIT said after SenseTime was sanctioned by the U.S. for a second time in 2021, the university stopped using any funds from the Chinese company that had yet to be allocated. SenseTime denies that its technology has been used against Uyghurs.

Uyghur Brothers' Escape from China Ends in Indian Jail

Three Uyghur brothers, who escaped Xinjiang a decade ago, now find themselves incarcerated in India, providing insight into the ongoing hardships faced by Uyghurs who fled China to escape a crackdown against the Muslim community. Illustrated by Rebel Pepper, an Australian Chinese dissident artist, the story of these siblings underscores their pursuit of refuge from the challenges endured by Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang. Their journey to safety led them to India in 2013, only to be met with arrest upon arrival, where they were labeled “Chinese intruders.”

China's Time Zone Policy Impacts Uyghur Identity in Xinjiang

The manipulation of time has acquired political significance in China, notably concerning the Uyghurs in Xinjiang, as the Communist Party's imposition of a centralized time zone centered on Beijing overlooks natural daylight patterns. In Xinjiang, time disputes arise between local communities and authorities, with increased state control erasing historical autonomy. Analysts argue the enforcement of Beijing time is part of a strategy to reinforce a united China narrative, diminish minority identities, and employ social control, with the move particularly affecting the Uyghurs. Similar time control is seen in Tibet and Inner (or South) Mongolia.

Uyghur Couple’s Separation Continues Amid China's Exit Ban

Despite facing no criminal charges, Uyghur dentist Ablimit Abliz, who resides in Urumqi in northwest China, continues to be banned from leaving the country, while his wife Adalet Sabit and daughter await him in the United States. This separation, enduring for six years, is the result of an exit ban and constant surveillance that prevent Abliz from reuniting with his family. The couple's story began when they married in Urumqi in January 2017; Sabit later returned to the U.S. to facilitate Abliz's immigration process. Despite efforts from U.S. officials, Abliz's exit ban remains unchanged.

Uyghur Diaspora in Turkey Targeted for Transnational Repression

China is intensifying pressure on Uyghurs in Turkey to surveil and report on the local Uyghur diaspora, according to a recent report by human rights group Safeguard Defenders titled Targeted in Türkiye: China’s Transnational Repression Against Uyghurs. This strategy involves transnational networks, including neighborhood committees in Xinjiang and informants of the Chinese mission in Turkey, to manipulate Uyghurs abroad.

Uyghur Refugee Testimonies Unveiled on 'Audacious with Chion Wolf' Episode

In a recent episode of the PBS program Audacious with Chion Wolf titled Tell the world what's happening: Uyghur refugees on escaping genocide in China,” the host delves into the distressing theme of genocide persisting despite the international promise to prevent it post-Holocaust. This installment sheds a spotlight on the Uyghur genocide through firsthand narratives of survivors. The featured guests include Zumrat Dawut and Tahir Hamut Izgil, Uyghur individuals who have experienced the horrors firsthand, as well as rights activists Julie Millsap and Omer Kanat. China denies that is committing genocide against Uyghurs.

News in brief

Uyghur community centers in Turkey empower Uyghur youth to tackle challenges and preserve identity. Two Uyghur community centers in Turkey — the East Turkistan Youth Center and the Palwan Uyghur Youth Center — positively impact young Uyghurs facing challenges like unemployment, economic hardships and drug addiction, as reported by Radio Free Asia. The East Turkistan Youth Center, founded by Abdusami Hoten, helps Uyghur youths with addiction and gambling, aiming for their reintegration into society while preserving their ethnic identity. The Palwan Uyghur Youth Center, founded by Samarjan Saidi, offers sports, skills training, and various courses, fostering a sense of community and belonging. These centers are crucial in transforming the lives of young Uyghurs, offering personal growth, education, and a supportive environment.

Quote of note

"My grandmother passed away in early 2018, without being able to see her beloved daughter – my mother. We grieved in our two-bedroomed apartment in Istanbul, far away from home and our loved ones. No one back home dared to speak to us on the phone when we wanted to express our condolences and share our pain."

— Yalkun Uluyol, Uyghur dissident and social scientist in Turkey