Gunmen Barricaded in Barcelona Bar After 'Terrorist' Van Attack

Two armed men barricaded themselves in a bar in Barcelona's city center Thursday after someone driving a van hopped a curb on a busy street and crashed into dozens of people, leaving several injured.

The Spanish publication El Periodico reported gunfire in the area of La Boqueria Market, although it did not cite the source of the information.

Police said in a statement on Twitter a “huge collision” had taken place in the Las Ramblas tourist district of Barcelona’s city center.

El Pais newspaper reports that the driver of the vehicle fled on foot after running over the pedestrians, though it was not immediately clear that the gunmen were the drivers of the van.

Police on the scene told people by megaphone to leave the area, as they were dealing with a "terrorist attack."

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Twitter he’d been in contact with local authorities after the attack and right now the government’s priority is tending to those wounded.

Police have cordoned off the area and emergency services also are on the scene.

Las Ramblas Boulevard is one of Barcelona's busiest streets and is generally filled with tourists and street vendors.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.